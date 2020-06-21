Highest number of Nepalis, 11 bodies brought back

Both NAC and Himalaya Airlines had revised their flight schedules over air fare
Kathmandu, June 20
Under the government’s repatriation flights, a total of 1,186 Nepalis arrived today — the highest number in a single day since the government started repatriating stranded citizens last week.
Nepal Airlines Corporation also brought back 11 bodies along with 245 Nepali migrant workers on the same flight from Malaysia today.
Among the people evacuated today, NAC brought back 239 Nepalis from Japan, while Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 people from Bangladesh. Likewise, 228 passengers were repatriated from South Korea via Korean Air and 150 Nepalis were brought home from Kuwait via Jazeera Airways.
Meanwhile, Air Arabia repatriated 169 Nepalis from the United Arab Emirates.
The government had started evacuating Nepalis stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic from June 11.
Earlier, the government had set a flight schedule for NAC and Himalaya Airlines, but both the airline companies revised their flight schedules after the government allowed foreign airline companies to operate repatriation flights.
Citing airfare issues, several NAC and Himalaya Airline flights had been cancelled prior to this. NAC had cancelled its flight to Kuwait scheduled for today citing a request from the Nepali Embassy located in Kuwait.
The government has prioritised workers granted general amnesty after their visas expired, those who have lost their jobs or have health issues, pregnant women, children and senior citizens who had travelled abroad for family get-togethers.
Amid this, an NAC aircraft departed for the UAE and a Himalaya Airlines flight left for Qatar today to bring back stranded Nepalis from the respective countries.
Both the flights will return on Sunday. Meanwhile, Korean Air carried 233 Nepali workers from here to South Korea today and Qatar Airways left for Doha carrying 286 passengers, including 14 children.
Meanwhile, three domestic flights also took off today. As per TIA, Sita Air left for Simikot carrying 14 passengers, Manang Air departed for Surke carrying two passengers and a Simrik Air chopper rescued a patient and brought along two other passengers from Bhairahawa today.
The government has extended flight restriction till July 5, yet rescue and emergency flights are being conducted with special references from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal and the authorities concerned.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government today brought home 23 bodies of Nepalis that were stranded abroad since international flight to Nepal have been suspended since March 22 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. As per the Foreign Employment Promotion Board, the bodies will be handed Read More...
Apple's Friday decision to close stores in four states with surging coronavirus cases highlights a question that other businesses may soon face: Stay open or prepare for more shutdowns? Apple, like many other major US retailers, shut down all of its US locations in March. On Friday, it said it wo Read More...
President Donald Trump’s push to resume big rallies despite concern he's putting the public's health at risk is part of a broader reelection campaign effort to turn the national debate about the coronavirus into a political fight that he frames as “US vs. THEM.” "They hate me. They hate you Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 19 India’s West Bengal government has halted export of agriculture products worth Rs 70 million via Jhapa’s Kakarvitta border point to India. Agricultural products including tea and cardamom, loaded in 25 trucks bound for Bangladesh and India are about to rot as the trucks are Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration to ensure safety of quarantined women in the midst of coronavirus fears. MoWCSC wrote to MoHA and MoFAGA, requesting them to ensu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 The government has lifted the ban on the import of peppercorns which had been imposed since more than a year. Citing that the ban on the import of peppercorns has encouraged illegal import and export of the product, the government has lifted the ban on the import of the Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 19 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal told Chinese leaders today that Nepal would not accept any kind of support from any country if that was attached with security alignment in contravention of Nepal’s constitution. Dahal said this while in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway. The meeting was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, stated PM's press advisor Surya Thapa. Discussions will be carried out on the citizenship bill under cons Read More...