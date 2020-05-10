Highlights from Health Ministry’s regular briefing on COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to Covid-19 crisis.

Aiming to scout the active cases of COVID-19 infection in the county, as of today, 73,555 tests — including 16,898 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 56,657 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 1,316 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

At present, there are 13,625 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.

Furthermore, 164 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, three are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 161 are outside.

The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 206 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 34,297.

No new person has been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, holding the total number of those in the red zone to 340. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

As of today, the country has witnessed 110 cases of coronavirus infection including 78 males and 32 females while 31 persons have been discharged from the hospital.

Seventy-nine people are currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at various health facilities across the country — one in Bharatpur, 27 in Birgunj, 21 in Biratnagar, six in Rupandehi, and 24 in Nepalgunj. All the patients are reported to be in normal health condition.

Dr Devkota, speaking on behalf of the ministry, appealed to the public to maintain physical distancing protocol which is the most important precautionary measure against potential spread of coronavirus.

He further requested the public to not stigmatise those who have recovered from the COVID-19 infection, citing that it had come to the Ministry’s attention that some of the persons have been excluded from common family living space.

