Himalaya Airlines unveils repatriation flight details from July 2 to 10

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, a company authorised by the Government of Nepal to bring back home Nepalis stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, has shared the details of the repatriation flights it has planned to operate from July 2 to 10.

The airlines will conduct flights to bring back Nepalis from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait today.

Likewise, the airlines’ aircraft will head to Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Doha in Qatar on July 4.

Similarly, On July 5, the Himalaya Airlines aeroplane will operate flights to Kuwait and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The flights will bring back a number of Nepalis stranded in Abu Dhabi, Dammam on July 6 and again from Doha and Kuala Lumpur on July 7. The following day, on July 8, the repatriation flights will bring Nepalis from Abu Dhabi as well as Tianjin in China.

On July 9, a number of Nepalis stranded in Dammam and Kuwait will be able to take flights back home. The flights will bring Nepalis home from Abu Dhabi and Dammam on July 10.

The airlines has stated that the chartered flights will be operated if the aircraft has 85 per cent occupancy.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook