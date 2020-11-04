HoR member, industrialist Surya Bahadur KC passes away

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











POKHARA, NOVEMBER 3

Member of the House of Representatives and industrialist Surya Bahadur KC passed away at his residence at Mustangchowk, ward 7 of Pokhara last night.

KC was suffering from asthma and high blood pressure, said Nepali Congress Kaski President Krishna KC.

KC had joined Nepali Congress three years ago and was nominated to the House of Representatives under the proportional system from the NC.

KC was a pradhanpancha during the panchayat system.

He was also central treasurer of Rastriya Prajatantra Party before he joined the Nepali Congress.

He established Pokhara’s Himshree Foods’ Aaha and Rara noodles, Machhapuchhre Bank, and Bhagawati Hydro Power and Barahi FM.

A version of this article appears in print on November 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook