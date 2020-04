TEKENDRA DEUBA

DHANGADHI: A patient has lost his life after a hospital refused to admit him in Kailali district.

The deceased has been identified as Janak Lal Bhatta, 76, of Godavari Municipality-2 in the district.

It has been learnt that Bhatta had a respiratory ailment. However, since none of the private hospitals agreed to treat the patient, he lost his life.

According to a relative of the patient, Bhatta was taken back to his residence where he breathed his last.

