Himalayan News Service

BHOJPUR: A house was destroyed completely after a fire spread due to short circuit in the solar panel at Salpasilichho Rural Municipality in Bhojpur on Sunday.

Police said that the two-storey house belonging to Madan Rai of the rural municipality was completely destroyed. Food grains, clothes and utensils, among other items, turned into ashes, according to police.

A version of this article appears in print on March 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

