Houses destroyed, families displaced

DHANKUTA, JULY 20
A house was destroyed and five households were displaced due to landslides at different places of Dhankuta since last night.
In Siran Bazaar, Dhankuta Municipality, a landslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed a house today.
According to Armed Police Force Chhintang Battalion DSP Sachin Karmacharya, nine houses on the confluence of Leuti and Garjuwakhola rivers in Sanghurigadi Rural Municipality are at high risk of flooding.
“As the rain-swollen rivers are eroding their banks aggressively, the same has put the entire settlement near the confluence of the rivers at risk,” said a local According to Division Road Office Supervisor Amrita Rai, floods from the Garjuwakhola River disrupted the Koshi Highway for a few hours today. A vehicle heading to Dhankuta from Dharan was stranded due to flood in the river this afternoon.
Elsewhere, three families in Leguwa of Mahalaxmi Municipality and two in Hile of Dhankuta Municipality were displaced due to landslides. Landslides have also disrupted a number of roads in the district.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
