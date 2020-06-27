Hunger strike against government inefficiency

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, JUNE 26

A social activist, who is known by the name of ‘iih’, has launched a fast-unto-death strike by putting forth a charter of 11-point demands.

He has been spearheading the ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign against the government’s incompetence in handling of the COV- ID-19 crisis. A press release issued by the campaign said that iih started the hunger strike at 01:00pm today in Patan, opposite Krishna temple.

“iih started the Satyagraha (a plea for the truth to be heard). Throughout the period of the Satyagraha, he will not have water or food. With the Satyagraha, he intends to bring to the government’s attention the demands on behalf of the campaign, which would equate to a better COVID-19 response and one that would save thousands of lives,” read the release.

The demands include expansion of polymerase chain reaction tests, rectification of quarantine strategy, end to corruption on life and death issues, protection of frontline health workers, enhancement of medical capacity, optimum use of existing resources, implementation of the Supreme Court decisions on COVID-19 crisis, discontinuation of rapid diagnostic tests, clarity on guidelines for easing lockdown, transparency and accountability in COVID-19 related purchase, and relief for vulnerable migrants, working class and marginalised communities.

