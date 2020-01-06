I filed candidacy for NA member after co-chairs requested, says Shrestha

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, January 5

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Secretariat member and party spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha today said he had filed his candidacy for member of National Assembly after party co-chairs urged him to play a role in the Parliament.

Shrestha registered his nomination at the office of Election Officer in Pokhara today.

Speaking at a press meet organised by Press Organisation Nepal in Pokhara, Shrestha disclosed that he had filed his nomination after the party’s co-chairs urged him to do so. He said he was ready to shoulder any responsibility handed by the party after being elected to the National Assembly.

Shrestha argued that the incumbent government was working to usher in development and prosperity in such a way that people would feel the change in their lives. He stressed the need for all three tiers of the government to commit to the government’s goal of prosperity and development.

Shrestha asked all and sundry not to harbour prejudice against former Maoists and former CPN-UML as the two parties had merged and formed a new party.

“The party will select the speaker of the House of Representatives very soon. The party leadership will not be divided along the lines of erstwhile political ideologies,” he said. He claimed that the party’s next general convention would be held in the next year.

Shrestha and NCP leader Bhagawati Neupane have registered their nominations for seats of members of National Assembly. The election is scheduled for January 23.

