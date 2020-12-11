Illegal crusher plants yet to shut

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 10

Ten days after the decision of district authorities to close down illegally operating crusher plants, these plants are still operating in Rautahat.

A meeting of the district monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Chief District Officer Indradev Yadav had earlier decided to close eight crusher and sand processing plants that are operating either without meeting the necessary criteria or taking the mandatory permission.

The authorities concerned, however, argued they were in no haste to close the plants in view of the government’s preparation to amend the existing criteria for crusher industries.

As per the existing rules, crusher plants must maintain certain distance from highways, rivers, educational institutions and sites of historic and cultural significance.

They must also have received permission to operate from the authorities concerned.

The eight crusher plants in question have either flouted the criteria or are operating without taking any permission.

Feature image: File

A version of this article appears in print on December 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

