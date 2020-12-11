Illegal crusher plants yet to shut

RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 10
Ten days after the decision of district authorities to close down illegally operating crusher plants, these plants are still operating in Rautahat.
A meeting of the district monitoring committee under the chairmanship of Chief District Officer Indradev Yadav had earlier decided to close eight crusher and sand processing plants that are operating either without meeting the necessary criteria or taking the mandatory permission.
The authorities concerned, however, argued they were in no haste to close the plants in view of the government’s preparation to amend the existing criteria for crusher industries.
As per the existing rules, crusher plants must maintain certain distance from highways, rivers, educational institutions and sites of historic and cultural significance.
They must also have received permission to operate from the authorities concerned.
The eight crusher plants in question have either flouted the criteria or are operating without taking any permission.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on December 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: GO Automobiles Pvt Ltd, the authorised dealer for Ford vehicles in Nepal, has opened bookings for fresh 2021 make Ford EcoSport. Since its launch in 2013 and major update in 2017 (introduction of dragon series engine), Ford EcoSport has been the game-changer in compact SUV segment in Nepa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following the massive success of this year’s 11.11 campaign, Daraz, Nepal’s leading online marketplace, has announced the final campaign of the year — Daraz 12.12 — ‘the year end sale-bration’. The week-long sale will start at midnight on December 12 and will run till Decem Read More...
WASHINGTON: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the US: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags. Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former ambassador to South Korea Kaman Singh Lama succumbed to COVID-19, today. The 69-year old who was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj died during the course of treatment. Lama was the central committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP Read More...
UDAYAPUR: A person died on the spot after being thrashed by his daughter in Limchungbung Rural Municipality-2 of Udayapur district on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Netra Magar (55) of Tamlichha, informed police. According to police, Anita (28) thrashed her father when sh Read More...
DHANGADHI: Road construction works under the much-awaited Regional Urban Development Project started in Dhangadhi on Thursday. The works started after Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City mayor Nripa Bahadur Wada laid the foundation stone for construction of Campus Gate-Chatakpur Road. The proj Read More...
Lalitpur, December 10 The Central Zoo in Lalitpur reopened after nine months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Seen in pictures are zoo staffers enforcing safety protocols with protective gears while visitors maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, anim Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,663. Meanwhile, 1,217 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide Covid-19 case count to 245,650. More than 69 million people have been report Read More...