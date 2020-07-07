India-aided Sanskrit school inaugurated

Kathmandu, July 6
A Sanskrit school constructed in Ilam district with the support of Nepal-Bharat Maitri Development Cooperation programme was jointly inaugurated today by representatives of Barbote Village Development Committee, School Management Committee and Embassy of India, Kathmandu.
Shree Saptmai Gurukul Sanskrit Vidhyalaya, established in 2009 as a primary school, was subsequently upgraded to a secondary level school in 2014. The school imparts both Vedic and modern education in Sanskrit, to its students.
The school also provides residential facilities for students coming from adjoining districts of Ilam.
The four-storeyed new school building constructed with Government of India’s grant assistance has school and hostel blocks comprising ten classrooms, nine dormitories for residential students, four study rooms, warden’s office, one living room, one common hall, three storerooms and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls on each floor, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a statement. The project was implemented by District Coordination Committee, Ilam.
A press release issued by the embassy today stated that the newly built infrastructure was expected to boost the learning environment for students. It further said, “On behalf of people and Government of India, the Embassy is happy to be associated with the project, which complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education.”
The school, which was built at the cost of Rs 31.13 million, was jointly inaugurated through video-conferencing from the embassy.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
