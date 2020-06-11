THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Indian National Congress (INC) has addressed the strained relations between Nepal and India following the recent territorial dispute between the two countries.

On Wednesday, the party’s foreign affairs department issued a statement saying that the recent developments in the bilateral relations over the dispute in Kalapani-Lipulekh area, following the publication of a new map by Nepal, is a matter of National Concern.

INC says the present impasse has strained the historic and time-tested relationship between the countries marked by mutual respect, friendship and trust, and that the situation needs to be addressed urgently.

It has further batted for diplomatic measures for resolving the issue. “Congress Party of of a considered view, that diplomacy and negotiations must be given a chance to resolve the present issue.”

“Both countries have successfully settled 98 per cent of common border issues. There is an expressed willingness of both sides to settle all disputes in the same spirit of close friendship and mutual trust,” reads the statement.

The Indian Government on October 31, 2019 published a new political map of India comprising the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The new geographical map of India, however, has triggered widespread national outrage in Nepal, which alleges the Indian officials of encroaching Kalapani, which is an integral part annexed to Nepal. The Government of Nepal has been assuring its public that diplomatic efforts with the Indian officials are underway to resolve the matter. Meanwhile, the issue that has been prevalent for a long time has resurfaced once again after India inaugurated a road through the Nepali territory in May 8, 2020.

Here’s the Indian National Congress’ full statement on the issue:

