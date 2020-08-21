India returnees being sent home directly

Bajura, August 20
Though people returning home from abroad and even outside the district are normally quarantined before being sent home due to COVID-19-related risk, this is not being practised in Bajura’s Budhiganga Municipality.
According to Kalpana Kuwar, a volunteer of Timada in Budhiganga-10, a large number of people returning home from India are moving about freely in their villages, increasing health risks for other villagers.
“Just a week ago, eight people of our village returned home from India.
However, they haven’t been in quarantine either at home or government set up facilities, but are moving about freely in the village, worrying the locals,” Kunwar informed.
The India returnees, however, clarified they had approached the people’s representatives but were simply told to go home. “We went to the ward office and met the ward chairperson but as he told us to go home we simply came back,” said Gagan Dhami of Budhiganga.
Ward 10 Chairperson Darmaraj Jaishi claimed that India returnees went home on the condition that they would stay in home quarantine. “We had allowed those returning to go home as per the municipality’s policy of not keeping people in quarantine, and they had been told to stay in home-quarantine, but now we are hearing that these people are roaming about freely,” said Jaishi.
The municipal authority, in the past two weeks, has sent all returnees home without bothering to keep them in mandatory quarantine.
On his part, Budhiganga Municipality Mayor Dipak Bikram Shah argued that the municipality was obliged to send the returnees home following the directive from the higher-up not to use schools as quarantine shelters. “As there are no places other than schools to set up quarantine, there is no way we could keep them in quarantine, that’s why we had to send them home to stay in self-quarantine,” he said.
Chief District Officer Krishna Gaihre, however, said it was mandatory to keep everyone returning from India in quarantine. “The local bodies have to place those returnees in quarantine.
I informed the police after I got to know about returnees moving about freely in villages,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 21, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
What has changed in our lives because of this pandemic? What will our future be like? For about five months, we have had to change our lives dramatically, we have had to stop ourselves from meeting friends and family. We cannot go out to buy toys for our kids, get new clothes, and buying groceries h Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 The Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens has developed an action plan to address risky situation of women, children, differently-abled persons and senior citizens amidist the COVID-19 pandemic. The action plan has outlined objectives to improve the condition of Read More...
Kathmandu, August 19 Three more traffic lights have been brought into operation in Lalitpur to facilitate vehicular movement. Metropolitan Traffic Police Division said new traffic lights were installed in Pulchowk and Harihar Bhavan in association with Lalitpur Metropolitan City, while the exi Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 19 The government has collected a total of Rs 61.37 billion in a first month of the current fiscal year. According to Financial Comptroller General Office, revenue collection in the first month of this fiscal is satisfactory and almost equal to the revenue collection of same Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL) and WireBarley Corp entered into an agreement for remittance service to facilitate Nepali expatriates working in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and the US to send remittance back home to their families. This service can be used from mobile app or o Read More...
Dhanusha, August 19 The government of Province 2 has stepped up its preparations to go to the court against medical colleges and private health facilities for their non-cooperation in the control and prevention of coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of the Province Crisis Management Centre held at Read More...
Jhapa, August 19 COVID-19 infection appears to be spreading fast in Jhapa’s Damak Municipality with as many as 13 persons testing positive for the virus today. Their swab samples had been collected a few days ago and sent for testing. According to Nagendra Bhattarai, an officer at the mun Read More...
Karnali, August 19 The Birendranagar-based Provincial Ayurveda Pharmacy is facing shortage of human resource and physical capital due to sheer neglect on part of the government authorities. Ayurveda pharmacies have been reeling under negligence after the provincial government integrated its st Read More...