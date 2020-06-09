India to rebuild 56 schools in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 8
The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal, signed seven memorandum of understandings for rebuilding 56 higher secondary schools in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchowk districts of Nepal.
These schools will be rebuilt as part of the Government of India’s post-earthquake reconstruction support to Nepal with a grant of NRs 2.95 billion, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India.
These schools will be rebuilt as per the Government of Nepal’s guidelines for earthquake-resilient reconstruction.
The school infrastructure will consist of academic blocks, classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.
The Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee, a premier institute in India in the field of earthquake-resilient reconstruction, will be providing technical hand-holding for reconstruction of these schools.
The Indian embassy said the Government of India was committed to collaborating with the Government of Nepal and its agencies for socio-economic development of Nepal, including post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal.
