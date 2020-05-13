Indian security force helping Nepalis cross the border amid lockdown

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: Indian security forces have been helping Nepalis cross the border amid lockdown during COVID-19 crisis despite there being a requirement to quarantine people where they are.

As seventeen Nepalis crossed the border from Auraya in Ishanath area of Rautahat district, Nepali security forces have questioned the action of their Indian counterpart.

Security agencies have claimed that the Indian security personnel have been assisting Nepalis to cross the border during the night. “Number of Nepalis crossing the border from India has spiked in recent days despite there being lockdown in both countries,” said Chief District Officer Basudev Ghimire.

He further said that Indian forces are not paying much attention to Nepalis crossing the border from their side.

Meanwhile, more than 350 Nepalis are staying in quarantine facilities on the Indian side bordering Rautahat district.

