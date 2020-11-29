Industrial blast injures four

BARA, NOVEMBER 28
At least four labourers were injured in an explosion at a furnace of Jagadamba Steel in Jitpursimara sub-metropolis of Bara today.
The four persons, including two Indians, were injured in the incident that took place early this morning.
The injured have been identified as Naimuddin Alam, 26, and Janak Dev Yadav, 48, of Bihar, India. Similarly, Bikendra Yadav, 40, of Sakrol Rural Municipality and Mukesh Sah, 28, of Barhathawa Municipality, Sarlahi were injured. Of the injured, Bikendra’s condition is serious and the other three were said to be normal, said police. All the injured are receiving treatment in Birgunj Health Care.
DSP Gautam Mishra said the injured were immediately rescued and taken to Taraisimara Hospital and sent to Birgunj for further treatment.
Locals said that a huge sound was heard in the industry and its premises. The furnace was used to melt iron. The industry had operated the furnace even though the stakeholders’ committee did not allow operation of the furnace inside the industry.
The furnace was set up a few months ago. Industry administration staff Kumud Dhakal said the industry received minor damage in the incident.
A version of this article appears in print on November 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: China's Minister of National Defence and the first-ranked State Councillor, Wei Fenghe, is paying a one-day working visit to Nepal on Sunday. The Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, the Minis Read More...
KATHMANDU: A Nepali national working in the Indian Army was killed in an attack in India's Kashmir on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Prem KC, who hailed from Beluwa in Tulsipur Sub-metropolitan City-9 of Dang district. Ward secretary of Tulsipur-9 Yem Narayan Sapkota confirmed KC's p Read More...
MEXICO CITY: El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have brought criminal charges against more than 700 members of cross-border criminal organizations, primarily the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, in a U.S.-assisted effort, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday. “The U.S. Department of Justice Read More...
KASKI: Gandaki provincial government has released a compilation of laws passed by the provincial assembly so far in the form of a book. Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Hari Bahadur Chuman released the book at a function held here on Friday. Since the formation of the Gandaki provincial asse Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley recorded the lowest temperature so far this season, on Saturday, as the temperature dropped to 4.5 degrees Celsius. "If the sky is clear at night, the temperature in the morning decreases and if it is cloudy at night, the temperature increases in the morning," Meteoro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) took place today. The meeting, which began this afternoon, was conducted at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu. According to the Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa, party co-chair Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Saturday reported 1,380 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 230,723. Of the total cases, 546 are females while 834 are males. In the last 24 hours, 645 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 645 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday. Of the new cases, 285 are females and 360 are males. As many as 485 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respec Read More...