Infected patients in normal condition

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, April 9

Doctors involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients at Seti Provincial Hospital have reported normal health condition of patients.

Four coronavirus patients — a youth from Dhangadhi sub-metropolis who had come home from Dubai via New Delhi about three weeks ago, his sister-in-law, a resident of Lamkichuha who had returned to Nepal from India via Gauriphanta entry point and yet another India returnee who had entered Nepal through Brahmadev entry point of Kanchanpur — are being treated at Seti Provincial Hospital.

“Their condition is normal,” said Dr Sher Bahadur Kamar, a physician at the hospital. “Normally, we see problem(s) in coronavirus patients in eight to 10 days.

So far, their condition is normal,” he added.

According to the doctor, they are waiting for the second report of three of the four virus patients. “Regarding the first case of the Dubai returnee, his second test also came out positive. We’ve sent the samples of three other persons for a second test. Their test result is yet to come,” he said.

Meanwhile, all 153 security personnel who went through rapid test for the coronavirus have tested negative. The rapid test had been conducted on 80 Nepal Police and 73 APF personnel.

“As the security personnel deployed in the field are also at risk of virus transmission, they will all be tested using the rapid testing system,” said DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet of Kailali District Police Office.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

