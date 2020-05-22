Insufficiency of medical supplies halts sample collection in Udayapur

GAIGHAT: Collection of throat swab samples for PCR testing to identify COVID-19 patients has been halted following the insufficiency of medical supplies in Udayapur district.
According to the District Health Office, the process of sample collection has been halted for the past six days in absence of Viral Transport Media (VTM), which are used for collection, transport, maintenance and long-term freeze storage of clinical specimens containing viruses.
An Udayapur journalist was recently reported to have contracted the infection. Samples of more than 250 persons who had come in contact with the aforementioned journalist could not be collected, informed Chief of District Health Office, Mohan Subedi. They were able to collect 38 samples and no more due to lack of VTM.
“We have requested the provincial government to provide the VTM, however, they have not been made available yet,” he added. “Although we have the necessary human resources, the shortage of supplies has compelled the closure of collecting test samples, putting the area at greater a risk of transmission.”
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis.
As of today, 117,431 tests — including 38,736 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 78,695 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — have been carried out, where 7,036 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 25,030 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country.
Workers making hume pipes at an industrial area after the government eased lockdown restrictions in industrial and agricultural sectors, on the 59th day of government-imposed lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, . Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
KATHMANDU: Some Hollywood celebs are making others envious of the gifts they receive, and now it’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas who’s doing so!
The Los Angeles-based Indian actor recently received a gift hamper from model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen. Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra Jonas revealed the gift package sent her away by Teigen. Along with the photo, she has thanked Teigen for the gift: “Thank you @ chrissyteigen…#cravings@nickjonas.”
MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indian actor Akshay Kumar’s advice to deal with the crisis is brief and simple: “Sit it out”.
The actor took to Instagram to share his tip while sharing a throwback picture where he sits on a chair.
Referring to the current scenario, the actor wrote: “Sometimes its best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass.”
KATHMANDU: Video-sharing mobile platform TikTok will be hosting yet another online concert next week featuring some of the top South Korean hip-hop stars.
According to The Korea Herald, Epik High, Zico and other top South Korean hip-hop stars will perform as part of an online concert hosted by TikTok next week, the company said on May 21.
LONDON: Liverpool are preparing for a shorter break between seasons due to the disruption to the current campaign caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, manager Juergen Klopp has said.
The Premier League hopes to restart the season — which usually ends in May — next month. With nine rounds of fixtures remaining, the season will spill over into at least July, while the 2020-21 campaign was set to begin on Aug. 8.
“Today we started with training, good things, not the highest intensity but the boys look in good shape,” Klopp told Liverpool‘s website.