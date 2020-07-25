Isolation ward at Seti Provincial Hosptial empty since Tuesday

DHANGADI, JULY 24
After the last COVID-19 infected person undergoing treatment was discharged a few days ago, the isolation ward of the COVID-19 temporary hospital run by the Seti Provincial Hospital is now empty.
According to the provincial hospital information officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha, the isolation ward has remained empty since Tuesday.
“As many as 183 persons including the virus infected persons and suspected cases had been admitted to the hospital. Of them, 80 COVID-19 infected persons recovered and were discharged,” said Shrestha. “We had the highest number of admission of COVID-19 cases on June 13, at 35, and from Tuesday we don’t have any such patients. As the local levels have setup their own isolation centres, asymptomatic cases are either staying in those isolation centres or in home-quarantine,” he said.
Number of COVID-19 positive cases have also gone down at the isolation facility being run by Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis. According to the Ward No-8 Chairperson and COV- ID-19 focal person Narayan Baral, there are just 14 people at the isolation centre now. Till Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Sudurpashchim Province has reached 4,043. Of them, 2,280 have been discharged, while eight persons lost their lives to the virus
