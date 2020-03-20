Isolation ward set up in Gandaki Hospital

Himalayan News Service

Pokhara, March 19

Western Regional Hospital in Pokhara has set up a 10-bed isolation ward for treatment of prospective coronavirus patients.

Upgradation of the existing isolation ward with only one ICU and two normal beds comes in the wake of the government’s call to all hospitals across the country to stay prepared after World Health Organisation put Nepal along with other countries in the region in the high risk category of coronavirus spread, that has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

“Amidst the reality that the virus has spread around the world annihilating many lives, it was imperative to set up an isolation ward at the hospital for treatment of coronavirus cases in order to prevent the disease from spreading,” said Dr Arjun Acharya, director Institute of Pokhara Health Sciences.

The hospital, popularly known as Gandaki Hospital, runs under the institute. The hospital has so far referred nine suspected patients to Kathmandu-based Sukraraj Tropical and Communicable Disease Centre.

“While six of the suspected cases have returned after negative test report, three others, whose test reports are pending, are on home quarantine,” said Province Health Directorate Director Dr Bonodbindu Sharma.

Further, Dr Sharma informed that isolation wards with 30 beds each have been set up at GP Koirala Respiratory Centre of Tanahun and Charak Memorial Hosptial of Pokhara.

Similarly, isolation wards with 15 beds each have also been set up in Manipal Hospital and Gandaki Medical College, according to Dr Sharma.

