RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 9
With the rise of COVID infection, Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality has brought an isolation ward with 100 beds into operation in the rural municipality of Saptari district.
As many as 28 infected people are receiving treatment in the new isolation ward set up at Public Higher Secondary School. As many as 83 persons were infected in the rural municipality till date. The other infected people had been kept in Rajbiraj-based Saikrishna Medical College, earlier.
Rural municipality Chairman Satis Kumar Singh said the rural municipality established the isolation ward at its own expense after Rajbiraj-based Saikrishna Medical College was filled with COVID patients. As many as 572 persons have been infected with the virus in Saptari, as of today. Of them, 114 persons are from Rajbiraj Municipality.
Chairman Singh said that they tried to establish the isolation service as per the WHO criteria. “But we could not manage ICU and ventilator due to lack of budget,” he informed. He added that the facility was provided to patients as per the criteria set by WHO.
Singh said clean drinking water and toilets, among others, had been managed.
He also said food was distributed following all safety measures. Singh further informed that two health workers and nine staffers had been deployed in the isolation ward.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Separating Sita from Ram, Janakpur from Ayodhya, and Kathmandu from Kashi is tantamount to severing the body from the soul In a stunning claim, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on July 13 said that Ayodhya, the ancient city believed by millions of Hindus to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, Read More...
BAJURA: The Sanfe-Martadi road section in Bajura district, movement along which has been obstructed since last month due to landslide and flood, has yet to come into operation. Due to persistent rainfall, various locations between Taprisera-Tipada along road section have been damaged by the lands Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian Army has gifted ten ICU ventilators to Nepali Army to support its efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to Nepal, presented the ventilators to Chief of Army Staff Purna Chandra at Nepali Army Headquarters today. According to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has recorded 380 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide count to 22,972. Following recovery from the contagion, 40 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country in the past day. With the rece Read More...
KARACHI: Three days of heavy monsoon rains triggering flash floods killed at least 50 people in various parts of Pakistan, as troops with boats rushed to a flood-affected district in the country's southern Sindh province Sunday to evacuate people to safer places. Every year, many cities in Pakist Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 443,804 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Sunday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing. Among the 92 cases, 90 hail from Kathmandu while two cases of transmissio Read More...
MANCHESTER: A magnificent partnership between Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler helped propel England to an unlikely three-wicket victory over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first test at Old Trafford on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler at the crease with England having slumped to 117-5 in their pursuit of Read More...