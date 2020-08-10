HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ, AUGUST 9

With the rise of COVID infection, Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality has brought an isolation ward with 100 beds into operation in the rural municipality of Saptari district.

As many as 28 infected people are receiving treatment in the new isolation ward set up at Public Higher Secondary School. As many as 83 persons were infected in the rural municipality till date. The other infected people had been kept in Rajbiraj-based Saikrishna Medical College, earlier.

Rural municipality Chairman Satis Kumar Singh said the rural municipality established the isolation ward at its own expense after Rajbiraj-based Saikrishna Medical College was filled with COVID patients. As many as 572 persons have been infected with the virus in Saptari, as of today. Of them, 114 persons are from Rajbiraj Municipality.

Chairman Singh said that they tried to establish the isolation service as per the WHO criteria. “But we could not manage ICU and ventilator due to lack of budget,” he informed. He added that the facility was provided to patients as per the criteria set by WHO.

Singh said clean drinking water and toilets, among others, had been managed.

He also said food was distributed following all safety measures. Singh further informed that two health workers and nine staffers had been deployed in the isolation ward.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook