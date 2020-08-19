‘Issue recommendation letters for consular attestation’

Kathmandu, August 18
The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to provide recommendation letters to service-seekers for consular attestation of such documents by the Department of Consular Service, as per the Local Government Operation Act-2017.
Section Officer Chiranjeevi Nepal at Local Level Coordination Section of MoFAGA said the circular was issued on Sunday to all metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, municipalities and rural municipalities in response to a letter from the DoCS, which said recommendation letters being provided by ward offices of local levels regarding financial condition of their service-seekers were incomplete and unclear to be worthy for consular attestation.
The ward offices usually state in the recommendation letters that ‘the concerned service-seeker has/hasn’t income source, moveable and immovable property in the country’ before their submission to the concerned agencies of foreign countries. In some cases, ward offices were found issuing recommendation letters for consular attestation by mentioning false details in favour of service-seekers.
“It should be clearly mentioned in the recommendation letter whether the service-seeker has/hasn’t movable and immovable property in the country. A copy of tax clearance certificate has to be attached while providing details of his/her property,” DoCS said. Recommendation letters are mainly sought by service-seekers from ward offices of local levels to apply for refugee ID card countries and permanent residency in foreign countries.
The DoCS has the responsibility of maintaining effective coordination with Nepali missions abroad in providing legal assistance, compensation and insurance amount to the heirs of Nepalis undertaking various jobs and professions in foreign countries, rescue stranded Nepali abroad and repatriate bodies of Nepalis.
These tasks are performed on the basis of documents issued by the concerned local levels.
Earlier, the MoFAGA had directed all local levels to send to DoCS the specimen signature of officials who sign in documents issued by rural municipality or municipality or ward office.
The DoCS sought specimen signatures of authorised signatories of the local level officers after some of the documents purportedly issued by them were found to be fake.
Rackets involved in producing fake government documents like recommendation letters, citizenship certificate, driving licence, academic credential and migration certificate, among others, are still active to make a quick buck despite crackdown.
The specimen signature of local level officials, who sign in the documents to be submitted to the DoCS for attestation, will help the concerned authorities verify the authenticity of the documents and prevent forgery of government seal and signature.
The DoCS will attest the documents issued by the local levels only if the signatures affixed in the documents match the specimen signatures obtained from the concerned metropolitan cities, sub-metropolitan cities, municipalities and rural municipalities.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
The worst has happened or is the worst still to come? A question no one can answer but can only guess at the moment. Tourism sector is considered as the hardest hit by the ongoing global pandemic. United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) shared that the pandemic has led to a 98 percent fall Read More...
Kathmandu, August 17 Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli why the government had not been able to manage more ventilators and isolation centres when the number of COVID-19 patients was rising sharply. Deuba urged the PM to devise new strategies Read More...
Myagdi, August 17 Amamaya Garbuja of Begkhola, Raghuganga Rural Municipality, sustained injuries after a mound of landslide hit her while heading towards Dana of Myagdi from Ghasa of Mustang yesterday. She fractured her left hand when she slipped around 10 metres down to the banks of the Kalig Read More...
Kathmandu, August 17 Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsha Man Pun has said that Nepal Electricity Authority had new challenges ahead. At a programme organised to mark the 35th anniversary of NEA, Minister Pun, who is also the chairman of NEA Board of Directors, committed t Read More...
SINGAPORE: A mutation of the novel coronavirus increasingly common throughout Europe and recently detected in Malaysia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor. Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University of Singapore a Read More...
WASHINGTON: Former first lady Michelle Obama launched a scathing attack on President Donald Trump on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, calling him the "wrong president" for the country and urging Americans to elect Joe Biden in November to end the chaos created by Read More...
No police station has isolated detention centre even after the coronavirus outbreak — SSP Kuber Kadayat, Nepal Police spokesman Kathmandu, August 17 A man arrested on August 12 and kept in general custody, along with 16 other detainees at Kalimati Police Circle, tested positive for the nov Read More...
Kathmandu, August 17 Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has made an offer of alternative jobs for trekking workers in two rural municipalities in the initial phase. Aiming to provide relief to workers who have remained jobless for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NTB has started offering alter Read More...