Japanese support for visually-impaired women

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6

The Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka Yuzo today signed a grant contract to support construction of a hostel for visually-impaired women in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality of Kathmandu.

The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ramesh Pokharel, president of Nepal Association of the Blind. On the occasion of the virtual signing ceremony, Yoshioka expressed the hope that the project would provide a place where visually-impaired female students can live safely while seeking to enhance their education.

The project is funded under Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 95,740 (approximately Rs 11.4 million), read a press release issued by the embassy.

Nepal Association of the Blind runs a hostel meant for visually-impaired female students, who come to Kathmandu from remote areas to seek better educational opportunities.

Unfortunately, the existing hostel cannot accommodate all blind women. The project is expected to help more blind women by increasing their access to education. Yoshioka also signed a grant contract for installing medical equipment for treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy at Kirtipur Eye Hospital.

