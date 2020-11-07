Japanese support for visually-impaired women

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6
The Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka Yuzo today signed a grant contract to support construction of a hostel for visually-impaired women in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality of Kathmandu.
The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ramesh Pokharel, president of Nepal Association of the Blind. On the occasion of the virtual signing ceremony, Yoshioka expressed the hope that the project would provide a place where visually-impaired female students can live safely while seeking to enhance their education.
The project is funded under Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects of the Government of Japan. The grant assistance amounts to USD 95,740 (approximately Rs 11.4 million), read a press release issued by the embassy.
Nepal Association of the Blind runs a hostel meant for visually-impaired female students, who come to Kathmandu from remote areas to seek better educational opportunities.
Unfortunately, the existing hostel cannot accommodate all blind women. The project is expected to help more blind women by increasing their access to education. Yoshioka also signed a grant contract for installing medical equipment for treatment of patients with diabetic retinopathy at Kirtipur Eye Hospital.
A version of this article appears in print on November 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
HETAUDA: A team deployed from Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) arrested Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) engineer while taking one million rupees in bribe from service seeker in Hetauda, on Thursday. CIAA's Hetauda Office Chief Babu Ram Khatiwada said, a team led by DSP Read More...
KATHMANDU: The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have impacted 94% of the world’s student population, up to 99% Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 5 A team led by the Chief District Officer inspected a road section on Prithivi Highway in Tanahun, on Thursday. CDO Sagar Acharya, SP Arun Poudel, transportation entrepreneurs, mediapersons, among others, inspected Dumre area along the Mugling-Damauli road section of Prithiv Read More...
CHITWAN: As many as 165 scrub typhus cases and 33 dengue cases have been reported in Chitwan district in the last three and half months. According to the District Public Health Office, Chitwan 27 dengue infected and 79 persons infected with scrub typhus are residents of Chitwan district while the Read More...
SARLAHI: Musahar community in Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district are set to get new houses soon. Under the People's Housing Programme, 500 houses would be built for the poor community at five wards of the municipality, said Neera Sah, PHP's programme coordinator and Province Assembly membe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. At the meeting, PM Oli talked about the age-old distinct ties shared by the two countries. Acording to the Prime Minister's secretariat, the PM expressed his belief that th Read More...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues. Commenting on Trump tweeting Read More...