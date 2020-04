Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The 49th case of the novel coronavirsus infection was detected on Friday when a 62-year-old man from Jhapa tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, throat and nasal swabs of the person were tested using polymerase chain reaction method in BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, on Friday.

The patient has been admitted to in the isolation ward of the hospital and is asymptomatic, according to the health ministry.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook