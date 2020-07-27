Judge catches coronavirus

Share Now:











RAJBIRAJ: A judge and a police constable are among the seven people who tested positive for coronavirus in Saptari on Sunday.

A 58-year-old judge in Janakpur High Court and a police constable at Ward Police Office, Rajbiraj, were diagnosed with the respiratory contagion.

According to District Health Office, Saptari, besides the two, three persons from Wards No 2, 3, and 4 of Tirahut Rural Municipality and two persons from Ward No 5 of the rural municipality have been diagnosed with the virus.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 27, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook