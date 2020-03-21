Kanchanpur’s health team, NA jointly screen Nepalis returning from India

KANCHANPUR: With the increase in the number of Nepalis returning home from across the Indian border through Gadda Chowki transit point, Kanchanpur District Administration has established a health desk for health check-up with the help of Nepali Army. The health desk has been screening for COVID-19 on Nepali migrants returning from India since Friday night.

According to Kanchanpur Chief District Officer (CDO) Nurahari Khatiwada, the administration asked for help from the medical technicians of NA as the number of returnees has increased for the past few days. As a result, health personnels at the health desk were finding it difficult to screen the incoming Nepalis. Also, there was a shortage of medical instruments owing to the influx of Nepalis returning home, the CDO said.

A health team from Bhimdatta Municipality and a medical team deployed from Arjuni-based outpost of Nepali Army’s Devi Dal Batallion have been jointly carrying out the health screening at the border.

A total of 11 medics have been screening the returnees from a health desk at the transit, according to the desk in-charge Nirmala Joshi. Currently, two infrared thermometers are being used for detecting the temperature. She said, suspected COVID-19 patients or those having high fever were being referred to Mahakali Zonal Hospital which, however, lacks quarantine and isolation ward facilities while others having low-grade fever were treated. The health screening is being conducted in three shifts from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The vehicular movement has also been affected. Entry of vehicles towards India through Gadda Chowki transit in Kanchanpur has been closed. Only Indians wishing to return are being allowed to cross the border point, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rabindra Nath Poudel at Kanchanpur District Police Office.

Nearly, 5,000 Nepalis are returning home via the Gadda Chowki transit, on a daily basis, which is the nearest border transit from Indian capital city of Delhi.

Those undergoing health screening include Nepali migrants as well as a few Indian nationals working in hotel and hospitality sectors, and other industries in India. The influx of returnees increased after various business sectors in India closed down amid the surge in the novel coronavirus cases around the world.