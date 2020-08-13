Kapilvastu Hospital sealed after 18 health workers test positive for COVID-19

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: Kapilvastu Hospital has been sealed for a week after eighteen health workers including three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Dirga Narayan Pandey, the District Administration Office decided to re-impose lockdown and seal the hospital following the spread of coronavirus in community level in the area.

Lately, Kapilvastu has become a hotspot of COVID-19 transmission after five health workers were detected with the infection on August 09. One local businessman also succumbed to the disease today.

As many as 91 swab samples were collected from those who came in contact with the infected persons. Of the collected samples, reports of 18 came out positive today while reports for the rest are awaited, informed Dr Rajendra Giri chief of provincial public health laboratory.

In the district alone, 800 males and 101 females have tested positive for the virus.

