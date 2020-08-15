Kapilvastu man dies from COVID-19 at Butwal hospital

Krishna Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: A 42-year-old man who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 at Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal died on Saturday.

The hospital’s coronavirus focal person and medical department chief Dr Sudarshan Thapa identified the deceased as a resident of Mayadevi Rural Municipality-7 in Kapilvastu district. He said the patient who was suffering from pneumonia was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Thursday.

The PCR test report of the swab specimen collected from the patient came out positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, four other patients are receiving treatment for the respiratory infection at the isolation ward of the provincial hospital while six persons diagnosed with COVID-19 have been undergoing treatment at the ICU of Covid-19 Special Hospital, according to the hospital’s medical superintendent Rajendra Khanal.

Previously, another 42-year-old patient had succumbed to COVID-19 in the course of treatment at the hospital on Wednesday.

