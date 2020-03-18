Karnali spends 11 per cent of budget in eight months

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Surkhet, March 17

As in the previous year, Karnali Province has not been able to spend more than 11 per cent development budget.

In the past eight months of the current fiscal, only 10.89 per cent budget was spent. It is both the capital and recurrent expenditure.

It is said the capital expenditure was low because of the failure of the office and employees’ management, and geographical remoteness.

Karnali Province had allocated Rs 34.35 billion budget for the fiscal year, but it has spent only Rs 3.74bn.

Similarly, the capital expenditure of the total expenditure is Rs 1.46bn.

This information was shared by the Office of Province Auditor. Auditor Man Bahadur Bam said the province had made an average capital expenditure of Rs 10.89pc in the recent past months of this fiscal.

In this connection, Provincial Minister of Economic Affairs and Planning Prakash Jwala, however, claimed budget spending would be satisfactory this year. “In the past budget spending was low as there was no district level mechanism of the provincial government.”

