Kasthamandap reconstruction nearing completion

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 7
The government is set to complete reconstruction of historical Kasthamandap by mid-April.
A user’s committee under Kathmandu Metropolitan City has been carrying out the reconstruction of the landmark monument in its original style.
According to the Kasthamandap Reconstruction Steering Committee, over 70 per cent of recovery and rehabilitation work of the iconic cultural heritage, which was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake, has been completed. The reconstruction commenced in February 2019.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali and Minister of Urban Development Krishna Gopal Shrestha had visited the site to take stock of the progress in reconstruction work yesterday evening. Talking to the ministers, Rajesh Shakya, committee chairperson, said the construction work would be completed within the stipulated time.
Reconstruction work had been continued by maintaining necessary safety measures even during the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to subdue the coronavirus spread.
All four principal wooden columns have already been erected.
Timbers were brought from Mahottari, Chitwan, Parsa and Sindhulapchowk districts.
The estimated budget of Kasthamandap reconstruction stands at Rs 198.8 million. KMC has already released Rs 105 million in three installments. Timber Corporation of Nepal has agreed to provide 17,000 cubic feet timber for the purpose of reconstruction of the three-storey monument made of wood. Only 10-15 percent timber used in the original structure were reusable.
According to KMC, the roof of the monument will be covered with traditional clay-made tiles.
The reconstruction of Kasthamandap, which means ‘wood pavilion’, required specially prepared timber.
Generally, timber measuring 10 feet is available in the market, but the structure requires 38 feet long timber for its renovation.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
