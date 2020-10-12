Kathmandu-bound bus catches fire in Dhading

DHADING: A bus caught fire in Thakre Rural Municipality-1 along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district on Monday morning.
The bus (Na 5 Kha 690) heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Simle.
According to Simle-based police post, fire erupted in the vehicle after a battery exploded.
No casualties have been reported in the incident.
Firefighters and fire engine brought from Dhunibesi Municipality, with the help of police doused the fire.
Meanwhile, investigation into the incident is underway, said police.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday added 2,071 fresh coronavirus cases with which the total number of infections stands at 107,755. Among the new cases, 1,416 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone. Similarly, 4,613 people are placed in quarantine facilities in the various parts across Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported highest single-day death toll from coronavirus-infection. The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Sunday that 22 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. This is the first time over 20 fatalites Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,416 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,145 new infections on Saturday while 110 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 161 in Lalitpur. Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advan Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,176,984 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic has suffered more than his fair share of heartache against Rafael Nadal at the French Open but Sunday's final offers him a chance to dethrone the claycourt king. The 33-year-old Serb leads their extraordinary rivalry 29-26 but Nadal has won six of their seven clashes at Rola Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic faces claycourt king Rafael Nadal in a dream French Open final on Sunday with more at stake for the world's two top-ranked players than another Grand Slam title. In one of the sport's greatest rivalries, Djokovic and Nadal have clashed 55 times with the Serbian leading 29-26 Read More...
PARIS: Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. Tennis fans would have been salivating at the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokhrel has contracted Covid-19. He tested positive for the infection on Sunday and is receiving treatment at the Patan Hospital. He is the second minister from Oli-cabinet to have contracted the disease. Earlier on Sunday, Minister for Culture, To Read More...