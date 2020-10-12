Kathmandu-bound bus catches fire in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

Share Now:











DHADING: A bus caught fire in Thakre Rural Municipality-1 along the Prithvi Highway in Dhading district on Monday morning.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 690) heading to Kathmandu from Hetauda was completely destroyed after it caught fire at Simle.

According to Simle-based police post, fire erupted in the vehicle after a battery exploded.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Firefighters and fire engine brought from Dhunibesi Municipality, with the help of police doused the fire.

Meanwhile, investigation into the incident is underway, said police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook