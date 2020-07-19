Kavre to get three hospitals

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KAVRE, JULY 18

Construction of three hospitals at three local levels in the district is under way. A 15-bed hospital is being built at Bhaluchaur of Chaurideurali Rural Municipality at a cost of Rs 70 million, said Provincial Assembly member of Bagmati Province Ratna Dhakal.

The hospital building is earthquake resilient. With the establishment of the health facility, local people will no more need to travel to the district headquarters for medical treatment. The rural municipality has a population of over 20,000 people. Likewise, a 15-bed hospital each, at Mandan Deupur and Khanikhola are under construction.

The construction project at Mandan Deupur is estimated to cost Rs 124 million while the project at Khanikhola is estimated to cost Rs 70 million. The health facilities will provide nursing and paramedic services and will be equipped with laboratories. There is a new policy for the current fiscal year 2020-21 to build a five to 15-bed health facility each, at all levels of 10 districts within a province, except Kathmandu valley, through the central government, said lawmaker Ganga Bahadur Tamang.

