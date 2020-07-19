Kavre to get three hospitals

KAVRE, JULY 18
Construction of three hospitals at three local levels in the district is under way. A 15-bed hospital is being built at Bhaluchaur of Chaurideurali Rural Municipality at a cost of Rs 70 million, said Provincial Assembly member of Bagmati Province Ratna Dhakal.
The hospital building is earthquake resilient. With the establishment of the health facility, local people will no more need to travel to the district headquarters for medical treatment. The rural municipality has a population of over 20,000 people. Likewise, a 15-bed hospital each, at Mandan Deupur and Khanikhola are under construction.
The construction project at Mandan Deupur is estimated to cost Rs 124 million while the project at Khanikhola is estimated to cost Rs 70 million. The health facilities will provide nursing and paramedic services and will be equipped with laboratories. There is a new policy for the current fiscal year 2020-21 to build a five to 15-bed health facility each, at all levels of 10 districts within a province, except Kathmandu valley, through the central government, said lawmaker Ganga Bahadur Tamang.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADI, JULY 17 Two decades after they were declared liberated, rehabilitation of all freed kamaiyas (bonded labourers) still remains a far cry. Bonded labourers were declared freed by the government 20 years ago. But due to the apathy of the government, their rehabilitation remains incom Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 17 Two persons tested positive for the COVID-19 at Banke’s Neplagunj prison. “Coronavirus was detected in a jailbird and a security guard at Nepalgunj jail,” said Jailer Devendra Prasad Shrestha. Their samples tested positive using PCR test yesterday. A prisoner aged 2 Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JULY 17 All COVID-19 infected people have recovered from the illness and returned home in Panchthar. According to the Panchthar District Health Office, people who tested positive for the virus in the last two months have recovered from the virus and returned home. Four persons had t Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JULY 17 Kerabari Rural Municipality Chair Rohit Karki was attacked with a knife and a khukuri in Morang today. Karki was attacked while a discussion was underway in Vice-chair Shanti Kumari Limbu Bhujel’s office. Bhawan Thakuri, 34, of Kerabari-10, had attacked the rural m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 Nepali Congress Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi has condemned the tonsuring of a Nepali national in the Indian city of Varanasi by a group of people to protest Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s remarks that Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram lies in Thori, Nepal’s Parsa dist Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 A person was killed and another injured after an irate mob thrashed them in Goldhunga, Nagarjun Municipality-5, on suspicion of being thieves, yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Chhiring Lama, 24, of Rasuwa district, currently residing in Kapurdhara, Kathmandu. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 17 The Human Rights Watch has warned that the rights situation of women and girls is disappointing in Nepal. According to Submission to the Universal Periodic Review of Nepal made by the US-based HRW, there have been cases where victims were killed after rape. Often, the police Read More...
Fresh studies give more information about what treatments do or don’t work for COVID-19, with high-quality methods that give reliable results. British researchers on Friday published their research on the only drug shown to improve survival -- a cheap steroid called dexamethasone. Two other s Read More...