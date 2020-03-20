Key points from PM Oli’s address to the nation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the nation today and spoke about the ongoing global threat of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) for which we, as a nation, need to take urgent measures to reduce the risk of its outbreak.

The key points from the Prime Minister’s address to the nation today:

The whole world right now is going through a very tough time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. Majority of the countries have been affected by the coronavirus infection. Though the direct effect of the pandemic has not been seen in our country yet, we are not in the position to take the situation lightly.

The government, from the beginning, has been doing special preparations to prevent the coronavirus infection from entering the nation, to spread awareness, to manage quarantine facilities and treatment of the infected (if such situation arose). In this context, the government carried out the rescue and quarantine of the Nepali students from China’s Wuhan, the epidemic of coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s kidney transplant surgery, a high-level committee was formed under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister, also the Defence Minister, Ishwar Pokharel, to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

It is not easy to fight this epidemic. It is vital that we change our behaviour and daily routines for sometime. This might cause some inconvenience in our day to day lives. But to defeat the possible risk of infection, we do not have any other choice.

Take special care in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. Wash your hands regularly and make use of the sanitizer.

Stay away from crowds

Stay at home as far as possible

Do not hoard items of utmost importance

Do not be negatively affected by rumours

Heed the advice of doctors and experts

Be patient and calm

Be alert but do not panic

Those returning to Nepal from affected countries will have to stay in a 14-day quarantine to protect themselves, their families and community from getting infected. Therefore, everyone is expected to fulfil the role of a responsible citizen.

The government will not let any stone remain unturned to prevent and control the infection. For this, the government has prioritized providing of services from various hospitals across the country, management of medical supplies and equipment, and provision of necessary human resources. Likewise, provision has been made to encourage and mobilise health professionals and security bodies who will directly be involved in managing the outbreak.

The government encourages employees and services providers of the private sector to carry out their works and services through the online medium as far as possible. However, all government employees, and private sector employees of crucial services that cannot be carried out online, will be present at their workplaces to perform their duties.

With the help of the private sector, the government has managed to facilitate regular procurement of important consumer goods including food items. However, if anyone is found involved in creating artificial shortage, hoarding and black marketing, adulteration, and other such criminal activities, then they will be subject to strict action as per the existing law.

The Ministry of Finance is carrying out a detailed study of the global economic effect caused by the pandemic. The government will surely introduce appropriate programmes to minimize the economic risks after analyzing the effects (which has already taken place or might in the future) on the nation’s economy.

Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone, the government has brought into effect certain provisions as a necessary measure at a time like this.

