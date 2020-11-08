Landless people get homes

MORANG, NOVEMBER 7
Chief Minister of Province 1, Sherdhan Rai, handed over 34 three-room houses to landless households in Ward No7 of Gramthan Rural Municipality of Morong yesterday.
The houses were constructed under the ‘People’s Home Programme’ of the government.
The landless people had been homeless after they were displaced by Sunsari Morang Irrigation Project.
The houses were constructed at the total cost of Rs. 34.1 million with support from Local Infrastructure Development Programme, Tarai Madhesh Prosperity Programme and the rural municipality, according to CM Rai.
A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
INARUWA: A man working with a community-based organisation has been arrested on the charge of rape. A resident of Sinuwari area in Devangunj Rural Municipality-7, Sunsari district was arrested on Thursday night. He has been charged of raping a 30-year-old woman, an employee of a local level in Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 6 Construction of a civil engineering laboratory in Nepalgunj by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has reached its last leg. “We’ve have got different machines required at the lab and also started sample testing. Once the remaining preparatory w Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The Charge d’Affaires Ad Interim of Japan to Nepal Yoshioka Yuzo today signed a grant contract to support construction of a hostel for visually-impaired women in Kageshwori Manohara Municipality of Kathmandu. The agreement was signed between the Embassy of Japan and Ram Read More...
Kathmandu, November 6 The sweets traders are not very enthusiastic about the approaching Tihar festival — normally synonymous to brisk business — as they anticipate the coronavirus pandemic will surely dent the demand this year. According to Suman Sayami, president of Sweets and Snacks Ass Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has repeatedly said there’s one place he wants to determine the outcome of the presidential election: the US Supreme Court. But he may have a difficult time ever getting there. Over the last two days, Trump has leaned in to the idea that the high court should Read More...
WILMINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden said he was going to win the US presidency as his lead grew over President Donald Trump in battleground states, although television networks held off from declaring him the victor as officials continued to count votes. “The numbers tell us ... it’s a clear and con Read More...
NAIROBI: Ethiopia's prime minister on Friday said his government has carried out airstrikes against the forces of the country's well-armed Tigray region, asserting that strikes in multiple locations “completely destroyed rockets and other heavy weapons" and made a retaliatory attack impossible. Read More...
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior Among people who were never infected with the new coronavi Read More...