Landless people get homes

MORANG, NOVEMBER 7

Chief Minister of Province 1, Sherdhan Rai, handed over 34 three-room houses to landless households in Ward No7 of Gramthan Rural Municipality of Morong yesterday.

The houses were constructed under the ‘People’s Home Programme’ of the government.

The landless people had been homeless after they were displaced by Sunsari Morang Irrigation Project.

The houses were constructed at the total cost of Rs. 34.1 million with support from Local Infrastructure Development Programme, Tarai Madhesh Prosperity Programme and the rural municipality, according to CM Rai.

A version of this article appears in print on November 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

