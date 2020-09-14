Landslide buries five houses, one goes missing in Baglung

GALKOT: A person has gone missing after the incessant rain triggered landslide buried five houses at Jaimini Municipality-1 of Baglung this morning.

It has been reported that Hari Krishna Poudel, 61, went missing when the landslide that fell onto his house at Kushmishera, Tunibot.

Other five members of his family remained unaffected from the landslide, said Police Inspector of the District Police Office Baglung Hem KC.

The landslide has completely damaged the houses of Pabitra Devi Sharma, Indra Sharma, Ratna Bahadur Chhetri and Taradevi Chhetri, police sources said.

Nepal Army and Police teams have been mobilised in the disaster-hit area for rescue operations.