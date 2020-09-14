Landslide buries five houses, one goes missing in Baglung

GALKOT: A person has gone missing after the incessant rain triggered landslide buried five houses at Jaimini Municipality-1 of Baglung this morning.
It has been reported that Hari Krishna Poudel, 61, went missing when the landslide that fell onto his house at Kushmishera, Tunibot.
Other five members of his family remained unaffected from the landslide, said Police Inspector of the District Police Office Baglung Hem KC.
The landslide has completely damaged the houses of Pabitra Devi Sharma, Indra Sharma, Ratna Bahadur Chhetri and Taradevi Chhetri, police sources said.
Nepal Army and Police teams have been mobilised in the disaster-hit area for rescue operations.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 12 Despite the drop in the initial two days on profit-booking, Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index more than recovered the loss in the subsequent three days, thereby causing the benchmark index to clock a week-on-week gain of 0.68 per cent or 10.27 points in the trading period Read More...
POKHARA: Two persons were killed after landslides buried their houses in two separate locations of Jaimini Municipality in Baglung on Sunday morning. According to Gandaki Provincial Police Office, 75-year-old Jalpa Devi Paudel died after the landslide fell onto their house in Binaareka, at around Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has registered a single-day spike of 94,372 new confirmed coronavirus cases, driving the country's overall tally to 4.75 million. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 1,114 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 78,586. Even as infections are growing Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 243 Nepalis working and living in different countries have lost lives due to coronavirus infection, as of today. According to the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 43 Nepalis have died with Covid-19 last week. Since March, 41 Nepalis have died in Saudi Arabia, said Read More...
VENICE: Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a recession-era road trip drama starring Frances McDormand, won the Golden Lion for best film Saturday at a slimmed-down Venice Film Festival, which was held against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. Zhao and McDormand appeared by video from the Uni Read More...
SINDHUPALCHOK: Five bodies have been recovered from the landside occurred at Ghumthang of Bahrabise Municipality-7 in Sindhupalchok. Bhaktimaya Shrestha, 70, from Nagpuje and Junu Maya BK, 24, and Sarkini Pradhan, 40; from Bishwokarma village and two other unidentified persons were found de Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 54,159 as 1,039 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. A large number of people were discharged upon recovery in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,173 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Close to 600 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours. Of the 597 infections reported, 483 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 33 new cases were registered in Lalitpur. The number of infections detected in th Read More...