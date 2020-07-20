Landslide obstructs Narayangadh-Muglin road section

CHITWAN: A landslide that occurred at Char Kilo of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6 of Chitwan district has obstructed vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section, today.
Continuous rainfall triggered the heavy landslip that covered the road section with debris at around 5:00 am, informed Shiva Khanal, engineer at Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project. The landslide also swept away two electric poles, he added.
The debris is continuing to fall on the road section and with the continuous downpour, traffic along the road is likely to be disrupted throughout the day, engineer Khanal informed.
Multiple landslides have occurred in the area, which bears the brunt of heavy rains almost every year, with the advent of monsoon this year, affecting traffic along the route.
Photo: File
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period. Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...
PANAMA CITY: Panamanian authorities on Saturday were investigating the murder of seven young people near a lake about 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital, a prosecutor said. The bodies of the victims, four women and three men ranging in age from 17 to 22 years old, were found on Saturday, homic Read More...
Rights activists, politicians from both parties and many other people touched by the legacy of John Lewis mourned the congressman and pillar of the civil rights movement Saturday, lauding the strength, courage and kindness of a man whose lifelong struggle against racial discrimination took him from Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular Japanese actor Haruma Miura was found hanging on July 18 at his Tokyo home, and was later confirmed dead at a hospital. He was 30. According to Japan's Kyodo News, police believe that Miura, who appeared in a number of movies including Attack on Titan, Eien no Zero (Eternal Read More...
GUWAHATI, INDIA/KATHMANDU: Nearly four million people in India's northeastern state of Assam and neighbouring Nepal have been displaced by heavy flooding from monsoon rains, with dozens missing as deaths rose to at least 189, government officials said on Sunday. The overflowing Brahmaputr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sajha Yatayat has issued Covid-19 safety guidelines for passengers as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease, as it has resumed operations since July 16. Sajha authorities have made use of face masks, sanitiser or protective gloves mandatory. They have further requested passeng Read More...