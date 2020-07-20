Landslide obstructs Narayangadh-Muglin road section

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: A landslide that occurred at Char Kilo of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-6 of Chitwan district has obstructed vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section, today.

Continuous rainfall triggered the heavy landslip that covered the road section with debris at around 5:00 am, informed Shiva Khanal, engineer at Narayangadh-Muglin Road Project. The landslide also swept away two electric poles, he added.

The debris is continuing to fall on the road section and with the continuous downpour, traffic along the road is likely to be disrupted throughout the day, engineer Khanal informed.

Multiple landslides have occurred in the area, which bears the brunt of heavy rains almost every year, with the advent of monsoon this year, affecting traffic along the route.

Photo: File

