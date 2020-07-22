Landslide obstructs vehicular movement along Prithvi Highway

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Vehicular movement along the Prithvi Highway has been obstructed due to landslip at Nahalaha in Bandipur Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district, on Wednesday.

Frequent obstruction in vehicular movement due to landslides has made it tough for travellers to commute along the roads in the area.

District Police Office Chief, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Paudel said, due to the landslips, movement along the road was disturbed throughout the day today. “Two dozers have been used to clear the debris but persistent landslips from the upper-section of the road has hampered the effort.”

Vehicles that departed from Kathmandu and Chitwan have stopped at Dumre while vehicles headed from Pokhara are halted at Ghasikuwa, Damauli, SP Paudel shared. He also said that large number of security personnel were deployed in the area to help the vehicles pass through the disrupted road.

“We are stranded on the road due to obstruction of movement for long hours,” said one of the travellers heading to a far-away district.

It has been learnt that the stranded passengers have been using alternative routes to reach their destinations.

