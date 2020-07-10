Landslide sweeps away water pipes in Dhading

Himalayan News Service

DHADING, JULY 9

Locals at Chhumrang Village are facing acute drinking water crisis after landslides swept away drinking water pipes at Rubivalley Rural Municipality, in Dhading.

The villagers are compelled to drink collected rainwater as they cannot clear away the mudslip to connect the pipes in affected areas. They said that the landslides had damaged the pipes inviting an acute crisis of drinking water.

Yoram Tamang, a local, said the landslides that occurred on July 3 had damaged pipes that could not be reconnected without clearing the mud. As many as 14 households of the Tamang community have badly been affected.

Ward Chairman Dhiraj Tamang said new pipes could not be installed as the village was surrounded by cliffs. He said that landslides had even split the tuin used for supporting the pipes.

