Lifer for rape of daughter

NAWALPUR, OCTOBER 10
District Court, Nawalpur has sentenced a father to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his daughter.
A single bench of district Judge Arjun Adhikari handed down the life term to the rapist father aged 40, and issued a fine of Rs 50,000.
According to the district court, the man from Sarlahi’s Barthahawa had been working at DBI Brick kiln with his wife, son and daughter. A rape case was filed against the man with the police stating that he had repeatedly raped his daughter, a year ago.
The man admitted that the daughter had conceived and she had undergone abortion following the rape. He does not own any property or asset across Nepal. So, the court has issued the verdict to compensate the fine from the state coffers.
Meanwhile, youths staged a protest rally against rape incidents in Nawalpur’s headquarters, Kawasoti today. Youths carrying placards had demonstrated seeking end of rape in the country. Speakers at the mass meet at Indrachowk after the rally demanded that the government formulate strict laws to punish rapists.
A version of this article appears in print on October 11, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 Metropolitan Traffic Police Division today handed over 26 motorcycles retrieved from different parts of the country to their owners. The motorcycles were stolen by racketeers from various places of Kathmandu valley, including Gongabu, Thamel, Bode, Suryabinayak, Banasthali Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 Province Dairy Development Board (PDDB) has started the process to construct a milk powder plant in Province 3. The board is preparing to call a tender within a week for the construction. The PDDB will be constructing the plant which will be under complete ownership Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 9 Api Power Co Ltd is issuing rights shares in the ratio 1:0.476 to its shareholders. The offering totalling 5.67 million units will be open from October 30 and conclude on November 19. The company is issuing the rights shares to generate capital for the construction Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government on Friday nominated former national football team skipper Hari Khadka and eight others as the Board Members of the National Sports Council. Khadka, who is also the women’s football chief at the All Nepal Football Association, was nominated from the Province-1 along Read More...
A look at the pick of the Nations League games in Europe on Saturday: UKRAINE vs GERMANY Germany coach Joachim Löw has recalled his Bayern Munich contingent of Manuel Neuer, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry, and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, for their Nations League mee Read More...
SAO PAULO: Brazil and Colombia had no trouble on Friday beating two of the weakest South American teams to score their first wins in the opening round of World Cup qualifiers. The matches took place without fans due to health protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil easily beat Bolivia 5- Read More...
DHADING: A person died and another one sustained injuries after a bus collided head-on with a tipper truck in Thakre Rural Municipality of Dhading district in the wee hours of Saturday. Police identified the deceased as Krishna Lama (35) of Harisiddhi in Lalitpur Metropolitan City-29 in Lalitpur Read More...
KATHMANDU: Phulpati Badhai, the feu de joie to be held on the seventh day of Dashain festival, will be organised symbolically this year due to global COVID-19 pandemic. The Nepali Army (NA) has been organising the feu de joie for years at the army pavilion, Tundikhel. The ceremony will be obse Read More...