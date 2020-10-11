Lifer for rape of daughter

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

NAWALPUR, OCTOBER 10

District Court, Nawalpur has sentenced a father to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his daughter.

A single bench of district Judge Arjun Adhikari handed down the life term to the rapist father aged 40, and issued a fine of Rs 50,000.

According to the district court, the man from Sarlahi’s Barthahawa had been working at DBI Brick kiln with his wife, son and daughter. A rape case was filed against the man with the police stating that he had repeatedly raped his daughter, a year ago.

The man admitted that the daughter had conceived and she had undergone abortion following the rape. He does not own any property or asset across Nepal. So, the court has issued the verdict to compensate the fine from the state coffers.

Meanwhile, youths staged a protest rally against rape incidents in Nawalpur’s headquarters, Kawasoti today. Youths carrying placards had demonstrated seeking end of rape in the country. Speakers at the mass meet at Indrachowk after the rally demanded that the government formulate strict laws to punish rapists.

