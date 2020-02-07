Likhu Tamakoshi RM faces drug crunch

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Ramechhap, February 6

Acute shortage of medicines has hit health facilities of Likhu Tamakoshi Rural Municipality in Ramechhap.

Dispute between the rural municipality Chairman Govinda Bahadur Khadka and Vice-chairman Dipsikha Dahal and other executive members had resulted in fisticuffs at a meeting seven month ago.

Since then the rural municipality is yet hold its meeting.

It has yet to release budget for the current fiscal.

Chairman Khadka at the meeting held in mid-July had proposed to pass Rs six crore and 95 lakh for electrification project.

The dispute run high after the executive members refused Khadka’s proposal.

There are nine health centres in the rural municipality.

Due to lack of medicines at health facilities the locals are compelled to travel to the district headquarters to buy medicines.

A local, Nanimaiya Magar said villagers have to spend hours to reach the district headquarters to buy medicines.

Chief at the health department of the rural municipality Sashikala Sunuwar said health sector has been badly hit as health facilities have run out of medicines.

Development works have also come to a complete halt. Judicial Committee member of the municipality Sher Bahadur Thapa said the locals have been facing problems as development projects have been halted for long.

