Local bodies to purchase PCR machine in Tanahun

Damauli, June 11

Local levels of Tanahun have decided to buy a PCR test machine on their own.

The decision was taken at a meeting of all 10 local levels of the district held in Myagde Rural Municipality today.

According to Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana, the decision to buy a PCR machine was taken considering the increasing number of people returning home from India and third countries.

“As more and more people are returning home, we’ll have to conduct more PCR tests, so we decided to spend around 10 million rupees to buy a PCR machine and manage the required infrastructure,” said Rana, adding that the machine would be kept in a laboratory at GP Koirala Respiratory Centre of Belchautara.

The meeting has decided to ask Gandaki Province Health Directorate of Pokhara for necessary manpower to operate the proposed PCR laboratory.

Currently, the district sends its swab samples from suspected persons to Pokhara.

