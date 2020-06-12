Local bodies to purchase PCR machine in Tanahun

Damauli, June 11
Local levels of Tanahun have decided to buy a PCR test machine on their own.
The decision was taken at a meeting of all 10 local levels of the district held in Myagde Rural Municipality today.
According to Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana, the decision to buy a PCR machine was taken considering the increasing number of people returning home from India and third countries.
“As more and more people are returning home, we’ll have to conduct more PCR tests, so we decided to spend around 10 million rupees to buy a PCR machine and manage the required infrastructure,” said Rana, adding that the machine would be kept in a laboratory at GP Koirala Respiratory Centre of Belchautara.
The meeting has decided to ask Gandaki Province Health Directorate of Pokhara for necessary manpower to operate the proposed PCR laboratory.
Currently, the district sends its swab samples from suspected persons to Pokhara.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Bara, June 10 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has started investigating suspected fraud linked to a huge consignment of inedible sugar brought from India. On March 8, three truck-loads of sugar had entered Nepal from India. After the consignment was deemed unsuita Read More...
KATHMANDU Twenty-three-year-old Ruth Sunuwar who hails from Imadole, Lalitpur used to visit her local gym every day and worked out for at least one hour. Sunuwar, who informs that she joined the gym specifically to lose excess weight, shares that since the lockdown began her regular fitness regim Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 The budget presented by the government for the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21 (Appropriation Bill) has been endorsed by a majority in the House of Representatives. Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota had presented the bill for a decision today, which was passed by a majority in the Ho Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 10 Domestic airline operators have submitted Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) for flight resumption after the lockdown. As the government is preparing to resume domestic flights soon, the CAAN had asked the private airlines comp Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “Harry Potter" creator J.K. Rowling said she refuses to “bow down" to criticism about her recent comments on transgender people. Rowling published a lengthy post on her blog website Wednesday in response to the backlash and her concerns over “new trans activism." She has been u Read More...
NEW YORK: HBO Max has temporarily removed "Gone With the Wind" from its streaming library in order to add historical context to the 1939 film long criticized for romanticizing slavery and the Civil War-era South. Protests in the wake of George Floyd's death have forced entertainment companies to Read More...
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: South Korea has reported 45 new cases of COVID-19, all but two of them in the greater capital area, continuing a weekslong resurgence that health authorities fear will develop into a massive wave. The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Read More...
BENGALURU: India has lifted an export ban on hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential "game changer" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, a minister said late on Wednesday. "Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of b Read More...