Local levels detecting disaster-prone areas

Damauli, July 30
Local levels in Tanahun district are planning to identify potential areas at risk of monsoon-induced disasters.
It may be noted that foods and landslides have buried 13 to death in different parts of the district this year and the risks are still looming large in the area.
Keeping such vulnerability in mind, the local levels here are thinking of identifying risk zones in their respective areas and adopting measures for mitigating the possible risks of monsoon-induced disasters.
A meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee yesterday decided to further activate the local disaster management committee and make arrangements for continuous coordination and linkage with district emergency work operation centres and cluster leaders.
Assistant Chief District Officer Chitrangat Baral said necessary directive was already issued to the authorities concerned to remain on standby with emergency aid materials to mitigate such disaster events during the monsoon period.
The district administration has also issued directive to keep search and rescue teams comprising Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel on standby for effective execution of relief and rescue works.
According to Baral, the district administration has requested the home ministry to release Rs 5 million to be deposited in the District Disaster Management Fund.
Likewise, the meeting has decided to request the district disaster management committee, local disaster management committee as well as concerned government and non-government organisations for effective management of emergency relief materials.
The district-based concerned line agencies are also making preparations to carry out necessary repair and maintenance of disaster-ravaged physical infrastructure related to road, electricity, drinking water, irrigation and telecommunications and help restore normalcy.
The committee meeting also decided to request Gandaki Province government to provide relief to flood and landslide-hit farmers who had submitted their applications seeking relief support.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 31, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
