Local reps against province decision to treat COVID-19 patients in Kalaiya Hospital

PARSA: At a time when the government is struggling to tackle the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country, local representatives in Bara district are protesting against provincial government’s move to set up an isolation ward in Kalaiya Hospital saying it would affect regular treatment of other patients and put them at a risk of transmission.

Despite strong protests from local representatives, political parties, civil society, among others, the provincial government decided to set up COVID-19 treatment facility at the hospital, two weeks ago.

Province Assembly member Paras Sah said, “We have urged the provincial government to correct its decision; we have been protesting against its move and have provided other options for setting up the COVID-19 hospital in the area.”

After a widespread criticism over making Kalaiya Hospital as COVID-19 special hospital, a meeting held today between the Chief District Officer (CDO) Rudra Prasad Pandit and District Disaster Management Committee identified provincial educational training centre and Narayani irrigation office as other options.

The meeting also decided to set up around 50-bed isolation at the provincial educational training centre.

So far, Nepal has reported 357 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 36 people have recovered from the illness while two have lost their lives.

