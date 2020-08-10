Locals, kin of deceased vandalise Narayani Hospital

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BIRGUNJ, AUGUST 9

Locals and relatives of three patients who died in the past three days indulged in vandalism on the premises of Narayani Hospital in Birgunj today, alleging that the patients had died for want of treatment.

Demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and shouted slogans in front of Narayani Hospital. They vandalised vehicles parked inside the hospital and a sanitiser booth on the hospital premises.

They shouted slogans against Narayani Hospital Medical Superintendent and Parsa chief district officer.

They accused the district administration office of doing nothing even though private hospitals had refused to treat patients.

They alleged that COV- ID-19 had spread at the community level due to low number of tests being carried out in the district.

Three people have lost their lives to fever and common cold in Birgunj after private hospitals refused to treat them in the last three days.

Ranjan Mishra of Ward 13 of Birgunj Metropolitan City alleged that he was forced to treat his father with oxygen support after private hospitals refused to admit him.

A large number of police personnel had to be deployed to bring protesters under control.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook