Locals of Kalaiya padlock sugar mill seeking curb on pollution

BARA, NOVEMBER 10

Locals padlocked Reliance Sugar and Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd in Kalaiya, Bara, today asking the industrial plant to curb harmful discharge, which was causing adverse impacts on the health of local residents.

Hundreds of residents from places such as Shreepur, Majhauliya and Uttarjhitkai rose against the plant seeking measures to limit pollution from the plant and compensation.

They have been staging a sit-in in front of the industry from yesterday afternoon with the same demand.

“We were forced to act tough as the industry administration had ignored our frequent calls, to control its pollution level,” said Inardev Kushwaha, member of a struggle committee formed to lobby for the cause.

“People are getting ill due to the smoke and ashes from the plant, but as the plant has done nothing to address this problem, we had to start an agitation,”

Kushwaha added.

According to local Birendra Gosain, locals in the industrial vicinity are suffering from pain in the eyes, headache, diarrhoea and respiratory problems.

Rajendra Yadav, a farmer, lamented the damage caused by the ashes from the industrial plant on vegetables.

There had been an 18-point agreement between the locals and the industry management to control pollution from the plant about seven years ago.

“About eight years after the agreement, the industry is yet to implement the agreement, which is why we had to start a protest,” said Kushwaha.

A version of this article appears in print on November 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

