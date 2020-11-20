Locals preparing for Chhath festival in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ, NOVEMBER 19
Even though coronavirus cases have increased in the district, locals are preparing to celebrate Chhath festival in Saptari.
People have been gathering in marketplaces to purchase essentials for the festival.
Likewise, they are busy cleaning and decorating ponds and rivers with different colours. People who were working abroad have returned home to celebrate the Chhath festival.
Locals have been decorating Bhagawati Pond, Kaltu Pokhari, Turanti Pokhari, Saptakoshi River, among other rivers, for Chhath celebration.
The devotees started Kharan Bidhi on the second day of the festival after worshipping the sun. There is a tradition of making rice pudding with rice, cow milk, among other ingredients, in Mithilanchal.
The devotees will fast on Friday after eating rice pudding on Thursday night. People will have rice after they worship the setting sun on Friday and the rising sun on Saturday.
The Chhath festival will end after the devotees offer argha to the rising sun.
A version of this article appears in print on November 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
