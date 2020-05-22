Locals violating lockdown

Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, May 21

Locals have been violating the lockdown for the last two days though security personnel tightened the government regulation of nationwide lockdown in Saptari.

People started coming out of their houses to buy essentials for the festival of Batasabitri of Mithilanchal slated for tomorrow.

Although the risk of COVID-19 spread is high, people headed towards the local markets in groups without wearing masks. Mostly women went to the market to buy goods.

This has posed a problem for security personnel as they are reluctant to use force against women. The women are fasting and performing puja for the long life of their husbands. Locals said women were coming out of their houses any time they felt like. They added the administration should allocate certain time for coming out of their houses.

Local shopkeepers pull down their shutters when they see the police and open them after the police go past them.

An on-duty security person said he was fed up of convincing people to stay at home as they did not listen.

Local intellectuals said the risk of infection had increased with the increased movement of people. They said the local administration had to take initiatives to allocate time for going to the market and enforce social distancing in the market.

