Lockdown extended by a week in Sindhupalchowk

Sindhupalchowk, August 23
The ongoing lockdown order in Sindhupalchowk district has been extended till August 30 considering the possible threat of more coronavirus infections.
Earlier, the District Administration Office had issued the lockdown order on August 17 as Sindhupalchowk and adjoining districts saw a rise in cases of coronavirus infection.
A meeting of the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee today decided to extend the lockdown till August 30, said Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal. He has also appealed to one and all to abide by health protocols and stay inside the home.
According to the CDO, banks and financial institutions and emergency service providing agencies will remain open from 11:00am to 2:00pm every day.
A total of 86 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the district and 74 of them have returned home after complete recovery from the virus.
According to reports, three infected persons have died while nine others are receiving treatment in the district.
Meanwhile, one more body was recovered from landslide debris today. With this, a total of 33 bodies buried in the Lidi landslide have been recovered and six others are still missing. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle, the deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Wanchi Lhyamo Dong. Kafle added that search for the missing people was under way.
The landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district last week had caused huge loss to life and property.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 24, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
Kathmandu, August 22 The Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the government to amend existing legal provisions related to acid attack to ensure full justice to the victims. According to the decisions made by the house panel during a recent meeting, legal pro Read More...
Kathmandu, August 22 The second meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on oil and gas cooperation that was conducted through video conferencing recently, held discussions on future areas of cooperation in the petroleum energy sector, including possibilities of new pipelines for supply of Read More...
TikTok said on Saturday it plans to file a lawsuit on Monday against President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting transactions with the popular short video app and its Chinese parent ByteDance, confirming an earlier Reuters report. Reuters exclusively reported on Friday that TikTok woul Read More...
ZURICH: The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach. Children aged 12 and over should particularly wear a Read More...
SEOUL: South Korean authorities reported the highest daily rise in novel coronavirus cases since early March on Sunday, saying tougher social distancing rules may be needed as outbreaks continued to spread from a Seoul church and other gatherings. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Pre Read More...
LONDON: London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight. The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underne Read More...
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS: The bodies of two missing crew members of a dredging boat were found Saturday following an explosion a day earlier in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, according to the US Coast Guard. Two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd remain missing and the sea Read More...