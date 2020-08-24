Lockdown extended by a week in Sindhupalchowk

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Sindhupalchowk, August 23

The ongoing lockdown order in Sindhupalchowk district has been extended till August 30 considering the possible threat of more coronavirus infections.

Earlier, the District Administration Office had issued the lockdown order on August 17 as Sindhupalchowk and adjoining districts saw a rise in cases of coronavirus infection.

A meeting of the District COVID-19 Crisis Management Committee today decided to extend the lockdown till August 30, said Chief District Officer Umesh Kumar Dhakal. He has also appealed to one and all to abide by health protocols and stay inside the home.

According to the CDO, banks and financial institutions and emergency service providing agencies will remain open from 11:00am to 2:00pm every day.

A total of 86 cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the district and 74 of them have returned home after complete recovery from the virus.

According to reports, three infected persons have died while nine others are receiving treatment in the district.

Meanwhile, one more body was recovered from landslide debris today. With this, a total of 33 bodies buried in the Lidi landslide have been recovered and six others are still missing. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhav Prasad Kafle, the deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Wanchi Lhyamo Dong. Kafle added that search for the missing people was under way.

The landslide that occurred at Lidi in Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchowk district last week had caused huge loss to life and property.

