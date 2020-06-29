Lockdown ‘Phase II’ to extend till July 22 in Nepal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Government of Nepal has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown, in its current form, till July 22.

A meeting of Council of Ministers held today at Baluwatar agreed on giving continuity to the present format of nationwide lockdown, which was revised with restrictions easing to an extent, recently.

Many rules were altered and simultaneously came into effect with lifting off of many restrictions on June 15. However, movement across borders except for specified entry points are still disallowed while domestic as well as international flights, other than emergency ones, continue to remain suspended.

No further changes will be made in the modality of lockdown, by further loosening restrictions, keeping in mind the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

While businesses have started to operate in limited capacities, educational institutions, places of mass public gathering, entertainment activities are still dormant.

The government had earlier decided that changed would be incorporated in the modality of the lockdown after taking into consideration the containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

As number of infected has inflated since the easing or lockdown and there hasn’t been any progress in terms of containment of the disease, the government decided to go with the current modality, a source said.

