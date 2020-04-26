Lockdown pushed till May 7, Int’l flights to remain suspended till May 13

THT Online

KATHMANDU : The Council of Ministers, on recommendation of the Hight Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19, has decided to extend the lockdown until May 7.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health had proposed to either extend the lockdown by a week or to recommend the provincial governments to take individual decisions on measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Likewise, the border crossing points will remained closed till May 13 while the international flights too remain suspended for the same term, Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed.

The government had decreed the lockdown from March 24 which has been extended twice, the last extension meeting its deadline on April 27.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook